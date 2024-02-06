Panhandling suit proceeds even after city ditches ordinance

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A federal judge has rejected a southwestern Missouri city's request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging panhandling restrictions that the city has since scrapped.

Joplin argued the suit no longer applied because the city did away with the ordinance barring panhandling within 150 feet of intersections on busy streets, the Joplin Globe reported.

But U.S. Judge Douglas Harpool wrote in the ruling issued this month an "after-the-fact change in policy or conduct" wasn't sufficient grounds to dismiss the lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed on behalf of Christopher Snyder. The ACLU argued that the ordinance infringed on Snyder's First Amendment free speech rights.

According to the lawsuit, Snyder and his wife became homeless after he lost his job in 2016. After that, they lived in their car and obtained basic necessities by asking strangers for donations.

When the ordinance was in force, they were displaying signs such as "Anything helps, God Bless," according to the lawsuit.