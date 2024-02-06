Panera Bread voluntarily recalls some cream cheese

Tests on cream cheese samples manufactured before and after that production run have all come back negative.

Panera said there have been no reported illnesses. The company said the recall is pre-emptive.

The products included in the recall are all varieties of unexpired 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before April 2. The recall doesnï¿½t affect Panera Bread Canadian bakery cafes or any other products.