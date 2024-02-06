All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 20, 2017

Panel votes to ax Missouri low-income housing tax credits

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri panel has followed through on plans to stop issuing state low-income housing tax credits for the year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Missouri Housing Development Commission voted 8-2 Tuesday against the credits. ...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri panel has followed through on plans to stop issuing state low-income housing tax credits for the year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Missouri Housing Development Commission voted 8-2 Tuesday against the credits. The state still is moving ahead with federal low-income housing tax credits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens slammed the program as inefficient. But backers say cutting it could hurt access to affordable housing.

Tuesday’s vote came just hours after Greitens appointed two new members to the commission who then voted to ax the state tax credits. The appointees are Craig Porter and John Scariot.

Porter is a residential developer and gave $10,000 to Greitens’ campaign. Financial-services officer Scariot gave $100 to Greitens’ campaign and previously volunteered at the veterans charity Greitens founded.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy