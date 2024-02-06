Panel votes to ax Missouri low-income housing tax credits

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens slammed the program as inefficient. But backers say cutting it could hurt access to affordable housing.

Tuesday’s vote came just hours after Greitens appointed two new members to the commission who then voted to ax the state tax credits. The appointees are Craig Porter and John Scariot.

Porter is a residential developer and gave $10,000 to Greitens’ campaign. Financial-services officer Scariot gave $100 to Greitens’ campaign and previously volunteered at the veterans charity Greitens founded.