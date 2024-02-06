All sections
NewsMarch 13, 2019
Panel to study possibility of Hyperloop system in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri elected officials and business leaders are teaming up to study the possibility of connecting Kansas City and St. Louis with an ultra-high-speed Hyperloop system. Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr announced the formation of the panel Tuesday. He said he wants members to present findings by September...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri elected officials and business leaders are teaming up to study the possibility of connecting Kansas City and St. Louis with an ultra-high-speed Hyperloop system.

Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr announced the formation of the panel Tuesday. He said he wants members to present findings by September.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph.

It's not cheap. Some estimates have put the cost at $25 million to $27 million per mile, excluding land acquisition.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will lead the group. Other members include state lawmakers, Economic Development director Rob Dixon, University of Missouri System president Mun Choi and Andrew Smith of the St. Louis Regional Chamber.

State News
