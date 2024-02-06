Panel recommends use of shipping containers in some zoning districts

Shipping containers could be used as building materials in most commercial and all manufacturing districts in Cape Girardeau as well as the airport with special-use permits, the city's planning and zoning commission recommended Wednesday.
But their use as homes would be barred except in the neighborhood commercial district, which provides for a mixture of business and residential uses, said city planner Ryan Shrimplin.
Commissioners recommended prohibiting the use of shipping containers in the central business district, which encompasses the downtown, and in residential districts.
Such containers could be used on a temporary basis in agricultural zones, commissioners advised.
The commission's recommendations have changed over the past two months as board members struggled to come to a consensus. Even in Wednesday's meeting, commissioners often were divided over what to allow regarding use of shipping containers.
But commissioners mostly agreed shipping containers should only be allowed with the use of special-use permits that would require City Council approval on a project-by-project basis.
Wednesday's recommendations came after commissioners in May narrowly sought to impose a blanket ban on the use of shipping containers for homes or businesses.
The City Council later in May instructed city staff to draw up a proposed ordinance mirroring the commission's action.
The planning commission revisited the whole issue at its June meeting.
Two commissioners were absent from the planning board's May meeting.
Those commissioners did attend the June meeting where a public hearing was held on the proposed measure.
Developer Quinn Strong, who has proposed construction of shipping-container structures, suggested the city should work with him to develop appropriate regulations to address safety and aesthetic concerns rather than ban shipping containers, according to written minutes of the meeting posted on the city's website.
At the June 14 meeting, six of seven commissioners in attendance said they would support the use of shipping containers for permanent and temporary occupancy in Cape Girardeau's commercial and industrial districts, according to the minutes.
The board has nine members. Two members who voiced support for use of shipping containers were absent from Wednesday's meeting.
Commission chairman Trae Bertrand praised Shrimplin for suggesting the board consider the matter on a zoning district by district basis.
"I appreciate you doing this," Bertrand told the city planner.
Shrimplin said a measure will be drafted encompassing the commission's recommendations. The commission is expected to take a final vote on that measure next month.
After that, the recommended measure would go to the City Council, which will make the final decision.
Regardless of what the council decides, Cape Girardeau will have a shipping-container structure. Strong plans to build a 3,400-square-foot duplex at Washington Avenue and Middle Street using a dozen shipping containers.
The city's development staff recently granted the building permit, Strong said.
