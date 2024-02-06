Panel recommends reducing Missouri gubernatorial appointees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A panel created by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens said nearly 450 gubernatorial appointments to boards and commissions should be eliminated as part of efforts to shrink government, the governor announced Wednesday when revealing details of the group's new report.

Missouri's more than 200 boards and commissions have a variety of roles from creating safety regulations to promoting the state's industries.

But according to the report from the Boards and Commissions Task Force, more than three-fourths of them have members whose terms have expired and 5 percent can't meet because there are not enough members for a quorum.

The task force found some boards and commissions have similar purposes, such as the Board of Certification of Interpreters and the Missouri State Committee of Interpreters. The panel recommended combining those two.

Other boards no longer meet or function. The report mentioned an agricultural panel that hasn't met in seven years.