Panel discusses child health, gun violence

When is the best time to get a flu shot?

"The best time to get a flu shot is about two weeks before we start seeing influenza. Influenza starts to emerge as the weather gets cooler, typically," said Dr. Rachel Orscheln, pediatric infectious disease physician at St. Louis Children's Hospital. "Although we know that the flu season is pretty variable with COVID, the flu season tends to peak in February. However, we do start seeing cases in the fall. Our recommendation is to get that flu shot in September or October. If you haven't got it by then, it's still recommended that you get your flu shot because we continue to see influenza in February into March and April. You're protected when you get the flu shot, it reduces your chance of getting the flu. Although it's never 100% perfect, it definitely reduces your chance of hospitalization and becoming seriously ill."

How can we boost children's immune system against infection?

"Generally speaking, our immune system is programmed to work and, outside of illness or certain medication, we don't see that immune system drops," Orscheln said. "The best things to maintain your overall health are to get plenty of rest; eat a healthy, well-balanced diet; get some physical exercise; reduce stress; and especially avoid smoking. Avoiding smoking is a major component in reducing the risk of infection. Smoking actually paralyzes the local immune system that is responsible for getting rid of bacteria and viruses. Getting routine vaccination is one of the best ways to strengthen kids' immune system because vaccines teach your immune system how to respond to an infection."

How to tackle food selectivity in children?

"Serve as a role model for the kid. If you can, sit down and eat family meals together so that they see you eat your fruits and vegetables. Give them those (nutritious) foods when they are most hungry. You can try putting out a tray of fruits and vegetables, and children can eat all they want from it before the food is ready when they're hungry," Moody said.

"Even if your child doesn't eat fruit or vegetables, try to keep that exposure by just putting them on the plate," said Alicia Brewer Curran, associate director of Echo Autism. "Never put pressure, but always offer the option. You can also sneak those good foods into fun foods. Try to get them invested. Have them make a list, Have them pick it out of the grocery store; kids like to be in charge. That's also fostering independence and skill sets that they're going to need when they're older."

How to discipline a child who throws a lot of tantrums?

"You probably are not going to be able to avoid tantrums. It's going to happen. Make sure the kid is in a safe place and let them cry it out. Make sure they can't hurt themselves and let them cool off before you try to reason with them," said Dr. Sarah Christenberry, a local pediatrician.

"We try to coach parents to take positive approaches. If kids are having a meltdown, you don't want to add more tension to that," said April Ravert, early childhood coordinator at University of Missouri. "It's developmentally normal for them to do that. Kids are very good with mastery; you want them to feel good about what they're about to do and that is to turn your time-out into a time-in. You can engage them and let them help you. You want to acknowledge their feelings. Let them talk about their tears and where they're coming from. Help them make a safe time-in spot with whatever they're into, like dinosaurs or blocks. Kids are just like us. They're learning how to regulate their emotions and if they have a safe calm space to do that in, that is going to turn into their safe spot."