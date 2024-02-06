All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 31, 2020

Pandemic means more people outdoors to enjoy colors of fall

Across the country, autumn is the season of colorful fall foliage and the seasonal harvest. In southeast Missouri, the changing of the leaves has already begun, and Missourians are picking pumpkins and apples as an excuse to experience the season. According to Jack Knowlan of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville, there have been more visitors than usual this season to pick apples and pumpkins from the fields off of Highway 34. ...

Sarah Yenesel
The trees are a mix of fall colors, looking north from Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020.
The trees are a mix of fall colors, looking north from Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Across the country, autumn is the season of colorful fall foliage and the seasonal harvest.

In southeast Missouri, the changing of the leaves has already begun, and Missourians are picking pumpkins and apples as an excuse to experience the season.

According to Jack Knowlan of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville, there have been more visitors than usual this season to pick apples and pumpkins from the fields off of Highway 34. He attributed this to the ongoing pandemic since it has made outdoor spaces and activities more sought after.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The picking season is slowly coming to an end after it began in late August, but what will last to some of the final days of the season are the changing colors of the leaves. The leaves in southeast Missouri are currently a mix of greens and vibrant warm hues, such as yellow and orange, with the occasional red.

All this leading toward soon-to-be-here winter.

(From left) Presley Bartley, 4, picks a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch while her mother Jenna Bartley watches at Knowlan Family Farm in Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
(From left) Presley Bartley, 4, picks a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch while her mother Jenna Bartley watches at Knowlan Family Farm in Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy