Pam Tebow to speak at Cape First Church women's event

Mother. Matriarch. Missionary.

Pam Tebow, mother of former NFL player Tim Tebow, and missionary within the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association, will be the honored guest speaker at Cape First Church's 18th annual Ladies Tea Party on Friday.

Tebow grew up within an Army family and traveled a lot through her childhood because of her father being a colonel in the U.S. Army. Since her family was nonreligious and never stayed in one place for long, Tebow did not find her faith until the age of 12.

"I don't even remember being in a church ever, and then when I was 12 years old, we were stationed in South Carolina and I walked to a church with my sister," Tebow said. "At that church, I heard the Gospel for the first time and that God loved me. He loved me so much that he sent his son Jesus to die on the cross for my sins. All I had to do to enter into a personal relationship with him was believe. I did that and then I walked back home, and I didn't get to go to that church anymore because our parents wouldn't let us. But, it had an impact."

Tebow's faith grew more during her college years at the University of Florida after she met her husband, Bob Tebow, who was the leader of a faith-based group at the university called Campus Crusade for Christ. After attending group meetings, Tebow decided to share the message with girls who lived around her.