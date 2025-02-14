PAJCO president, judge named to Mercy Southeast board of directors

Two Southeast Missouri community members have joined Mercy Southeast’s board of directors. On Friday, Feb. 14, the health care system announced that Brent Anderson and Julia Koester will serve board terms through June 2027.

Anderson is president of PAJCO Holdings Inc., parent company of Rhodes Convenience Stores. He has worked there for 20 years.

“I'm looking forward to collaborating and working with the respected community leaders already serving as Mercy board members as well as the tremendous leadership team at Mercy Southeast,” he said.

Anderson is a Scott City native and a Southeast Missouri State University graduate.