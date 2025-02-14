All sections
NewsFebruary 14, 2025

PAJCO president, judge named to Mercy Southeast board of directors

Brent Anderson and Julia Koester join Mercy Southeast's board, bringing expertise from business and law to the health care system's leadership. Their terms will run through June 2027.

Christopher Borro
Brent Anderson
Brent Anderson
Julia Koester
Julia Koester

Two Southeast Missouri community members have joined Mercy Southeast’s board of directors. On Friday, Feb. 14, the health care system announced that Brent Anderson and Julia Koester will serve board terms through June 2027.

Anderson is president of PAJCO Holdings Inc., parent company of Rhodes Convenience Stores. He has worked there for 20 years.

“I'm looking forward to collaborating and working with the respected community leaders already serving as Mercy board members as well as the tremendous leadership team at Mercy Southeast,” he said.

Anderson is a Scott City native and a Southeast Missouri State University graduate.

Koester is an associate circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Court, a position former Gov. Mike Parson appointed her to in July 2020. She had previously spent 13 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County.

“Being on the board at Mercy Southeast allows me to make a difference, which is something I’ve always aimed to do in both my personal and professional dealings. I’m looking forward to serving the community in this way,” Koester said.

Both new board members attend St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. They are both married; Anderson and his wife have two children and Koester and her husband have three.

The board of directors provides governance and oversight to Mercy Southeast, ensuring its services adhere to legal, ethical and patient safety standards.

