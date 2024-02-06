Pair charged in woman's death, ruled homicide

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the May disappearance of a 20-year-old woman.

Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner, who lived together in Millersville, have been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation for allegedly killing Jessi Wilfong, according to a release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

Wilfong disappeared in late May, and authorities learned she had been with Schanda, her uncle, and Baumgartner around the time she disappeared.

In early June authorities interviewed Schanda, who acknowledged having a verbal altercation with Wilfong over his belief she had implicated him in illegal drug activity.

On June 13, a witness said Baumgartner had told the witness Schanda had beaten Wilfong after an argument.