Pair charged in woman's death, ruled homicide

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the May disappearance of a 20-year-old woman.
Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner, who lived together in Millersville, have been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation for allegedly killing Jessi Wilfong, according to a release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
Wilfong disappeared in late May, and authorities learned she had been with Schanda, her uncle, and Baumgartner around the time she disappeared.
In early June authorities interviewed Schanda, who acknowledged having a verbal altercation with Wilfong over his belief she had implicated him in illegal drug activity.
On June 13, a witness said Baumgartner had told the witness Schanda had beaten Wilfong after an argument.
Law enforcement officers conducted a search of Schanda's and Baumgartner's residence on June 15, noting that carpet and carpet padding from the living room and hallway had been removed from the residence.
According to the release, on June 17, a second witness spoke with Baumgartner, who allegedly said Schanda had murdered Wilfong inside the couple's residence and taken the body to an identified location.
The owner of the property told officers he had seen the couple on the property and that Schanda, whose vehicle had been seen on the property, had given him $20,000 in cash as a down payment to purchase the property.
On June 18, officers searched a barn on the property and discovered Wilfong's body, with knives and other items, including a rented auger they tracked to Baumgartner, who had been accompanied when renting the auger by a man resembling Schanda, according to the release.
An autopsy on Wilfong's body determined she had been stabbed multiple times.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.