All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 2, 2022

Pair charged in woman's death, ruled homicide

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the May disappearance of a 20-year-old woman. Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner, who lived together in Millersville, have been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation for allegedly killing Jessi Wilfong, according to a release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff patch
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff patchJacob Wiegand

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the May disappearance of a 20-year-old woman.

Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner, who lived together in Millersville, have been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation for allegedly killing Jessi Wilfong, according to a release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

Wilfong disappeared in late May, and authorities learned she had been with Schanda, her uncle, and Baumgartner around the time she disappeared.

In early June authorities interviewed Schanda, who acknowledged having a verbal altercation with Wilfong over his belief she had implicated him in illegal drug activity.

On June 13, a witness said Baumgartner had told the witness Schanda had beaten Wilfong after an argument.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Law enforcement officers conducted a search of Schanda's and Baumgartner's residence on June 15, noting that carpet and carpet padding from the living room and hallway had been removed from the residence.

According to the release, on June 17, a second witness spoke with Baumgartner, who allegedly said Schanda had murdered Wilfong inside the couple's residence and taken the body to an identified location.

The owner of the property told officers he had seen the couple on the property and that Schanda, whose vehicle had been seen on the property, had given him $20,000 in cash as a down payment to purchase the property.

On June 18, officers searched a barn on the property and discovered Wilfong's body, with knives and other items, including a rented auger they tracked to Baumgartner, who had been accompanied when renting the auger by a man resembling Schanda, according to the release.

An autopsy on Wilfong's body determined she had been stabbed multiple times.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy