Pair arrested for alleged burglary in Cape County

Two people have been arrested in connection with an October theft in Cape Girardeau County.
A news release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said authorities arrested Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten in connection with an Oct. 25 burglary in the 900 block of County Road 442 in which credit cards, a laptop computer and diamond rings were stolen.
The pair allegedly used the credit cards at Cape Girardeau businesses, leading to their arrest.
Shafter faces charges of felony burglary, felony stealing and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a debit device and property damage. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Chasten has been charged with misdemeanor fraudulent use of a debit device. She is being held in Scott County in lieu of $5,000 bond.
