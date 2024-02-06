Paint for a Cause project at fair will aid Missouri Veterans Home

Painter and U.S. Navy veteran Aaron Horrell’s upcoming “Paint for a Cause” fundraiser will be his biggest yet.

The final project will be a 5-by-10-foot mural of an eagle and airplane above a depiction of the Missouri Veterans Home, painted inch-by-inch.

Every day of the upcoming SEMO District Fair, Horrell will man the painting and take donations. Participants can paint a square inch for a dollar.

If all goes according to plan, Horrell said, the venture will raise hundreds or thousands of dollars for the veterans home.

“At this point, we just don’t know,” Horrell said.

The giant piece is the larges he’s coordinated, and the task’s magnitude is not lost on him. Still, eight days of constant fundraising is a small price to pay to give back to the home’s residents, he said.