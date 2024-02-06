This story has been edited to correct that Michael Sweeney works for the State Historical Society of Missouri.

Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey -- local collaborative artists known for hosting Paint for a Cause events -- are running full speed ahead with a first-ever expansion of the endeavor in celebration of Missouri's 200th birthday in 2021: a nearly 30-feet by 10-feet mural.

"It's the Missouri bicentennial Paint for a Cause," Bailey said. "We want this one to be statewide. This is Missouri's citizens' present to our state for its 200th birthday."

The mural will feature Missouri state symbols, represented by objects identified by individuals or organizations within Southeast Missouri. The objects will be photographed and digitally sketched onto the canvas, readying it for the final phase.

"And the fiddle is one of the symbols; it's the Missouri State instrument," Bailey said.

Bailey said she and Horrell are trying to get in touch with people in Missouri with objects representing those symbols. Photos also will be taken of those items.

"And that is what we're going to use to be our reference on this big mural," she said.

After the plans are finalized, volunteers across 20 cities will paint or "color in" those designated images in the coming months, Bailey and Horrell explained.

Horrell and Bailey expect the project to be complete within two years, when factoring the planning time and travel time between the cities.

Mayme Cobb, of Chaffee, Missouri -- second cousin of Horrell -- was the first contributor to the project Wednesday at Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau. She brought along her father's Stradivarius for a photo.

Cobb's father, Charley Horrell, played the same fiddle as a child and through adulthood, she said. Cobb was unsure of the age of the fiddle, but said it has been in her possession for nearly 50 years.