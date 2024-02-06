One by one, they praised their adopted homeland and welcomed their opportunities for a better life.
For all 18 people from 11 countries, Monday was a special day. Before friends and family in the atrium of the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, they took the oath of citizenship administered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto, who became a naturalized citizen at a similar ceremony last year in Cape Girardeau, spoke to this year's group of petitioners for citizenship.
Vargas recalled as a boy in Mexico, he loved listening to the song, "America the Beautiful."
Vargas spoke of his son, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Vargas said he and his children are "proud to call ourselves citizens of this wonderful nation."
Vargas told the petitioners: "I encourage you to become model citizens."
Vargas urged them to "take advantage of the opportunities offered in your country now."
He added, "This country offers opportunities that are beyond belief." He urged the new citizens to "help us improve this country even more."
Rodney W. Sippel, chief judge of the U.S. District Court, Eastern District, also spoke at the ceremony.
He expressed appreciation for the nation's cultural diversity.
"One of the greatest strengths of our country is diversity," he said.
The nation's new citizens came from Mexico, Zimbabwe, Germany, India, Philippines, Pakistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Thailand and the People's Republic of China.
Adelina Baguio Prewett, who lives in Salem, Missouri, was one of five people from the Philippines who took the oath of citizenship Monday. She said she wanted to become a citizen "so I can vote."
Alfonso Dominguez Osorio, who is from Mexico and has lived in the St. Louis area for 20 years, visited Cape Girardeau for the first time Monday to take the oath of citizenship.
Surrounded by his family after the ceremony, Osorio called the United States "a better place to live."
Jessey Silvanus Vemula grew up in India. Now a pastor for a Baptist church in Bloomfield, Missouri, he said becoming a naturalized citizen offers him "a great opportunity."
Vemula said other nations don't offer the freedom that is available in this country.
"You don't realize how wonderful it is," he said of those who grew up in the United States.
After the ceremony, Limbaugh said he enjoyed administering the oath of citizenship.
"In my job, I usually see people at their worst; otherwise, they wouldn't be in court," the judge said.
But that is not the case with naturalization ceremonies, he said.
"This is the day we see people at their best," Limbaugh said.
Limbaugh said the petitioners met all the requirements of citizenship. Those requirements include being legal residents of the United States, showing good moral character and being able to read, write and speak the English language. They also have to learn American history.
"The requirements are strict enough especially in things like American history that these people who are sworn in as citizens today probably know more history than native-born Americans," Limbaugh said.
He praised the group of new citizens.
"They are all just good people that have paid their dues, and they will be wonderful contributors to our nation," Limbaugh said.
