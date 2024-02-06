All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 2, 2017

'Paid their dues': 18 take oath of citizenship at Cape courthouse ceremony

One by one, they praised their adopted homeland and welcomed their opportunities for a better life. For all 18 people from 11 countries, Monday was a special day. Before friends and family in the atrium of the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, they took the oath of citizenship administered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Petitioners for U.S. citizenship recite the Oath of Allegiance, from left, Wayne Brett Armstrong of Zimbabwe, Erika Scheibe of Germany, Brenda Lilliana Mattingly of Mexico, Jessey Silvanus Vemula of India, Sheryl Ann Marie Wilson of the Philippines and Irene Lim Lo Suy Comstock of the Philippines, during the naturalization ceremony Monday at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Petitioners for U.S. citizenship recite the Oath of Allegiance, from left, Wayne Brett Armstrong of Zimbabwe, Erika Scheibe of Germany, Brenda Lilliana Mattingly of Mexico, Jessey Silvanus Vemula of India, Sheryl Ann Marie Wilson of the Philippines and Irene Lim Lo Suy Comstock of the Philippines, during the naturalization ceremony Monday at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

One by one, they praised their adopted homeland and welcomed their opportunities for a better life.

For all 18 people from 11 countries, Monday was a special day. Before friends and family in the atrium of the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, they took the oath of citizenship administered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto, who became a naturalized citizen at a similar ceremony last year in Cape Girardeau, spoke to this year's group of petitioners for citizenship.

Vargas recalled as a boy in Mexico, he loved listening to the song, "America the Beautiful."

Vargas spoke of his son, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Adelina Baguio Prewett of the Philippines, center, recites the Oath of Allegiance with other petitioners during during the naturalization ceremony Monday at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Adelina Baguio Prewett of the Philippines, center, recites the Oath of Allegiance with other petitioners during during the naturalization ceremony Monday at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Vargas said he and his children are "proud to call ourselves citizens of this wonderful nation."

Vargas told the petitioners: "I encourage you to become model citizens."

Vargas urged them to "take advantage of the opportunities offered in your country now."

He added, "This country offers opportunities that are beyond belief." He urged the new citizens to "help us improve this country even more."

Rodney W. Sippel, chief judge of the U.S. District Court, Eastern District, also spoke at the ceremony.

Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University, speaks Monday to petitioners for U.S. citizenship during during the naturalization ceremony at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University, speaks Monday to petitioners for U.S. citizenship during during the naturalization ceremony at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

He expressed appreciation for the nation's cultural diversity.

"One of the greatest strengths of our country is diversity," he said.

The nation's new citizens came from Mexico, Zimbabwe, Germany, India, Philippines, Pakistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Thailand and the People's Republic of China.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Adelina Baguio Prewett, who lives in Salem, Missouri, was one of five people from the Philippines who took the oath of citizenship Monday. She said she wanted to become a citizen "so I can vote."

Alfonso Dominguez Osorio, who is from Mexico and has lived in the St. Louis area for 20 years, visited Cape Girardeau for the first time Monday to take the oath of citizenship.

Surrounded by his family after the ceremony, Osorio called the United States "a better place to live."

Jessey Silvanus Vemula grew up in India. Now a pastor for a Baptist church in Bloomfield, Missouri, he said becoming a naturalized citizen offers him "a great opportunity."

Vemula said other nations don't offer the freedom that is available in this country.

"You don't realize how wonderful it is," he said of those who grew up in the United States.

After the ceremony, Limbaugh said he enjoyed administering the oath of citizenship.

"In my job, I usually see people at their worst; otherwise, they wouldn't be in court," the judge said.

But that is not the case with naturalization ceremonies, he said.

"This is the day we see people at their best," Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh said the petitioners met all the requirements of citizenship. Those requirements include being legal residents of the United States, showing good moral character and being able to read, write and speak the English language. They also have to learn American history.

"The requirements are strict enough especially in things like American history that these people who are sworn in as citizens today probably know more history than native-born Americans," Limbaugh said.

He praised the group of new citizens.

"They are all just good people that have paid their dues, and they will be wonderful contributors to our nation," Limbaugh said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy