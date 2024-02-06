One by one, they praised their adopted homeland and welcomed their opportunities for a better life.

For all 18 people from 11 countries, Monday was a special day. Before friends and family in the atrium of the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, they took the oath of citizenship administered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto, who became a naturalized citizen at a similar ceremony last year in Cape Girardeau, spoke to this year's group of petitioners for citizenship.

Vargas recalled as a boy in Mexico, he loved listening to the song, "America the Beautiful."

Vargas spoke of his son, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Adelina Baguio Prewett of the Philippines, center, recites the Oath of Allegiance with other petitioners during during the naturalization ceremony Monday at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Vargas said he and his children are "proud to call ourselves citizens of this wonderful nation."

Vargas told the petitioners: "I encourage you to become model citizens."

Vargas urged them to "take advantage of the opportunities offered in your country now."

He added, "This country offers opportunities that are beyond belief." He urged the new citizens to "help us improve this country even more."

Rodney W. Sippel, chief judge of the U.S. District Court, Eastern District, also spoke at the ceremony.

Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University, speaks Monday to petitioners for U.S. citizenship during during the naturalization ceremony at the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

He expressed appreciation for the nation's cultural diversity.

"One of the greatest strengths of our country is diversity," he said.

The nation's new citizens came from Mexico, Zimbabwe, Germany, India, Philippines, Pakistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Thailand and the People's Republic of China.