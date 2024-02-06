All sections
NewsMarch 16, 2022

Paddlewheelers return to Cape Girardeau starting next month

A total of 25 paddlewheel boats will visit the Port of Cape Girardeau between late April and mid-November, according to visitcape.com. All dates are "highly likely" to change, according to the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). CVB said changes in the paddlewheel schedule often are made at the last minute, adding public tours of all riverboats will not be available due to security concerns...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
American Dutchess riverboat made a Mississippi River stop in downtown Cape Girardeau Aug. 26, 2017, during its maiden voyage northward. Various paddlewheeler boats will visit Cape Girardeau's riverfront beginning April 22 with 24 additional stops by vessels scheduled between May 20 and Nov. 18.
American Dutchess riverboat made a Mississippi River stop in downtown Cape Girardeau Aug. 26, 2017, during its maiden voyage northward. Various paddlewheeler boats will visit Cape Girardeau's riverfront beginning April 22 with 24 additional stops by vessels scheduled between May 20 and Nov. 18.

A total of 25 paddlewheel boats will visit the Port of Cape Girardeau between late April and mid-November, according to www.visitcape.com.

All dates are "highly likely" to change, according to the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

CVB said changes in the paddlewheel schedule often are made at the last minute, adding public tours of all riverboats will not be available due to security concerns.

  • American Countess, the newest paddlewheeler from the American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC), will be in Cape Girardeau on April 22, May 20, July 9, Aug. 25 and Oct. 21. Countess has four decks and can accommodate up to 245 passengers.
  • American Queen, another AQSC paddlewheeler, is reported as the largest steamboat ever constructed. Queen has six decks with a passenger load limit of 436. A recreation of a classic Mississippi riverboat, Queen was built in 1995 and will dock in Cape Girardeau on June 9, July 1, July 7, July 15, July 22, July 27, Oct. 7, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.
  • American Dutchess, also from AQSC, will be at the Cape Girardeau riverfront June 10, June 14, July 21, Aug. 10 and Sept. 1. Dutchess, built in 2017 and handles a maximum of 166 passengers, is operated by AQSC.
  • American Melody, a vessel built last year, is owned by American Cruise Lines (ACL) and carries 175 passengers at capacity with a four-story central atrium, will dock June 20 in its only Cape Girardeau visit planned this year.
  • American Splendor, another ACL paddlewheeler, holding 185 passengers and constructed in 2016, will also have a single 2022 visit to Cape Girardeau, with scheduled docking on July 30.
  • American Heritage, formerly Queen of the Mississippi and owned by ACL, has five decks and can accommodate 150 passengers, The boat built in 2015 has three Cape Girardeau visits planned: Aug. 24, Sept. 13 and Oct. 4.
  • American Symphony, the newest vessel of ACL and built this year, has one Cape Girardeau stop scheduled on Sept. 20. Symphony has a four-story central glass atrium and can hold a maximum of 175 passengers.

www.Visitcape.com/about-cape/riverboat/ has specific dock times for all paddlewheelers coming to Cape's riverfront plus information on how to obtain tickets.

