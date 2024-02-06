Paddlewheeler due in Cape Girardeau this week

Barring a last-minute change in schedule, American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, will visit Cape Girardeau's riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.

Brenda Newbern, executive director of Visit Cape, said the boat will dock near the Broadway gate.

American Countess is the newest paddlewheel boat owned by American Queen Steamboat Co. (AQSC) and can accommodate 245 passengers.

Countess will not be available for public tours during its five-hour stop, a policy AQSC and similar companies have followed, Newbern told the Southeast Missourian, since the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Friday's stop is the first of 24 paddlewheel boat visits scheduled between now and Nov. 18, six days before Thanksgiving.