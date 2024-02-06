All sections
NewsApril 21, 2022

Paddlewheeler due in Cape Girardeau this week

Barring a last-minute change in schedule, American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, will visit Cape Girardeau's riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Friday. Brenda Newbern, executive director of Visit Cape, said the boat will dock near the Broadway gate...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The American Duchess riverboat made a stop Aug. 26, 2017, at Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau, during its maiden voyage north on the Mississippi River.
The American Duchess riverboat made a stop Aug. 26, 2017, at Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau, during its maiden voyage north on the Mississippi River.Southeast Missourian file

Barring a last-minute change in schedule, American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, will visit Cape Girardeau's riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.

Brenda Newbern, executive director of Visit Cape, said the boat will dock near the Broadway gate.

American Countess is the newest paddlewheel boat owned by American Queen Steamboat Co. (AQSC) and can accommodate 245 passengers.

Countess will not be available for public tours during its five-hour stop, a policy AQSC and similar companies have followed, Newbern told the Southeast Missourian, since the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Friday's stop is the first of 24 paddlewheel boat visits scheduled between now and Nov. 18, six days before Thanksgiving.

AQSC's Cape Girardeau stops

  • American Countess: Friday; May 20; July 9; Aug. 25; Sept. 18; and Oct. 21.
  • American Queen: July 7; July 15; July 22; July 27; Oct. 7; Oct. 27; and Nov. 18. Reportedly, American Queen is the largest steamboat ever constructed with six decks with a total passenger capacity of 436.
  • American Duchess: June 10, June 14, July 21, Aug. 10; and Sept. 1. Like Countess, Duchess is a newer boat, built in 2017, and accommodates a maximum of 166 people.

American Cruise Lines (ACL)'s Cape Girardeau stops

  • American Melody: June 20. Built in 2021, Melody has a four-story central atrium and has a passenger load limit of 175.
  • American Splendor: July 30. Constructed six years ago, Splendor has a capacity of 185.
  • American Heritage, formerly Queen of the Mississippi: Aug. 24; Sept. 13; and Oct. 3. A five-deck boat built in 2015, accommodates 150.
  • American Symphony: Sept. 20. Symphony is the newest ACL vessel, finished this year, with a capacity of 175 and boasting a four-story central glass atrium.

www.Visitcape.com/about-cape/riverboat has specific dock times for all paddlewheelers coming to Cape Girardeau's riverfront.

Paddlewheel steamboat schedules are subject to change. Those who plan to view the boats are advised to check the VisitCape website for latest information.

