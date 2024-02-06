Paddle-wheeler cancels all Cape Girardeau stops this season

American Heritage, a five-decker paddle wheel boat, will not be stopping as scheduled in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 29, according to a news release from VisitCape.

In fact, all scheduled dockings at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park for American Heritage have been canceled this season, said Josh Thompson, VisitCape's office administrator.

Other visits by the boat were slated for Friday, Aug. 18, Thursday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 27.