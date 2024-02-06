'Paddle' signs stay for now on Broadway in Cape

The “yield to pedestrian” signs installed along a four-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will stay up for now.
The “paddle” signs were initially installed in the middle of the street in April 2019 at the behest of some Broadway business owners concerned with speeding and danger to pedestrians.
Deputy city manager Molly Mehner told the City Council on Monday the signs have cost to-date $4,500.
Six of the original eight signs have been replaced after having been struck or run over.
Three more signs, Mehner said, are also damaged but remain in use.
Traffic studies on Broadway, a major artery through downtown leading to the Mississippi River, have been done in 2016, 2019 and again this year.
Mehner said a conclusion that can be drawn from the most recent study is the signs haven’t made much of a difference.
“The signs haven’t impacted speed,” Mehner said, adding the average speed through the surveyed area remains approximately 20 miles per hour.
In terms of accidents, Mehner said two people have been injured crossing Broadway — a pedestrian who traversed the street between two vehicles but not at a designated crosswalk and a skateboarder who struck a parked car.
“I’m concerned about the ongoing cost to taxpayers to replace (the signs),” said Mayor Bob Fox, who noted each sign costs $210 to replace.
Sixth Ward Councilwoman Stacy Kinder questioned the need for the paddles.
“We’ve (just) been told there isn’t a real safety problem,” Kinder said.
Councilman Dan Presson, who represents Ward 1, called the signs a “good benefit” to Broadway.
“We need something clear and visible,” added the Ward 5’s Shannon Truxel, who said the sign idea should not be abandoned.
Third Ward Councilman Nate Thomas worried what might happen if the paddles go away.
“A concern was brought to us (in 2019),” Thomas said, “and if we remove them (all), we could liable as a city if someone gets hurt.”
After considerable discussion, city manager Scott Meyer was directed to have city workers remove only the damaged signs and not replace them.
All the paddles will likely come down late in the year, as was the case in 2019, with the arrival of winter weather.
The council deferred action on the future of the paddle sign project until a future meeting.
Two speakers asked council members to hold a hearing to investigate reportedly questionable comments made before the most recent city Planning & Zoning Commission meeting.
The remarks, allegedly dismissive of the Black Lives Matter movement, were made off-mic and were picked up on city’s live broadcast of the July 8 session.
P&Z vice chairman Patrick Koetting disavowed the remarks, which were not made in the course of P&Z’s official session, on his Facebook page the next day.
Resident Geneva Allen Patterson, in remarks before the council, called for the removal of two commissioners, whose names were not mentioned at the meeting. P&Z members are appointed by the City Council.
Nearly 20 people, most wearing specially-made yellow T-shirts, demanded city leaders produce justice for 15-year-old Madison “Madi” Robinson.
In the hours after Robinson’s shooting Aug. 24 on the city’s south side, police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, charging him with first-degree murder, among other counts.
In November, charges against Lane were dropped by prosecutors after witnesses declined to testify.
After several speakers addressed the City Council, the group departed together chanting “No justice, no peace.”
Council action
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.