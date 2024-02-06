'Paddle' signs stay for now on Broadway in Cape

The “yield to pedestrian” signs installed along a four-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will stay up for now.

The “paddle” signs were initially installed in the middle of the street in April 2019 at the behest of some Broadway business owners concerned with speeding and danger to pedestrians.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner told the City Council on Monday the signs have cost to-date $4,500.

Six of the original eight signs have been replaced after having been struck or run over.

Three more signs, Mehner said, are also damaged but remain in use.

Traffic studies on Broadway, a major artery through downtown leading to the Mississippi River, have been done in 2016, 2019 and again this year.

Mehner said a conclusion that can be drawn from the most recent study is the signs haven’t made much of a difference.

“The signs haven’t impacted speed,” Mehner said, adding the average speed through the surveyed area remains approximately 20 miles per hour.

In terms of accidents, Mehner said two people have been injured crossing Broadway — a pedestrian who traversed the street between two vehicles but not at a designated crosswalk and a skateboarder who struck a parked car.

“I’m concerned about the ongoing cost to taxpayers to replace (the signs),” said Mayor Bob Fox, who noted each sign costs $210 to replace.

Sixth Ward Councilwoman Stacy Kinder questioned the need for the paddles.

“We’ve (just) been told there isn’t a real safety problem,” Kinder said.

Councilman Dan Presson, who represents Ward 1, called the signs a “good benefit” to Broadway.

“We need something clear and visible,” added the Ward 5’s Shannon Truxel, who said the sign idea should not be abandoned.

Third Ward Councilman Nate Thomas worried what might happen if the paddles go away.