Packing it in for school

Mandy Keys, from left, Dana Deisher, Carolyn Thomas and Toni Pearson dance to "Cupid Shuffle" during a break from packing backpacks with school supplies Thursday at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. Close to 500 students throughout Cape Girardeau will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies on their first day of school, according to Deisher. Local businesses, churches and individuals donated the supplies.