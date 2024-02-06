Package delivery companies prepare for 'shipageddon'

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s expected more families will hold virtual celebrations this year instead of gathering in large groups to celebrate the holidays. And with fewer in-person gatherings, delivery services are preparing for what some are calling “shipageddon” — or Ship-a-thon, to use FedEx’s terminology.

Online shopping surged in 2020 entering the start of the holiday season. Add in gift-buying, and local package delivery services are bracing for a hectic few weeks.

In a news release, UPS announced plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees to support the anticipated increase in package volume that will continue through January.

According to FedEx’s website, the company expects to add more than 70,000 positions.

“We definitely have more staff on board to help with the influx of packages,” said Brandon Leffler, owner of The UPS Store in Cape Girardeau.