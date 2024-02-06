All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 1, 2020

Package delivery companies prepare for 'shipageddon'

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s expected more families will hold virtual celebrations this year instead of gathering in large groups to celebrate the holidays. And with fewer in-person gatherings, delivery services are preparing for what some are calling “shipageddon” — or Ship-a-thon, to use FedEx’s terminology...

Maria Swan Childress
Driver helper Jill May picks up a package before loading it on a truck Monday at the UPS Store in Cape Girardeau.
Driver helper Jill May picks up a package before loading it on a truck Monday at the UPS Store in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s expected more families will hold virtual celebrations this year instead of gathering in large groups to celebrate the holidays. And with fewer in-person gatherings, delivery services are preparing for what some are calling “shipageddon” — or Ship-a-thon, to use FedEx’s terminology.

Online shopping surged in 2020 entering the start of the holiday season. Add in gift-buying, and local package delivery services are bracing for a hectic few weeks.

In a news release, UPS announced plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees to support the anticipated increase in package volume that will continue through January.

According to FedEx’s website, the company expects to add more than 70,000 positions.

“We definitely have more staff on board to help with the influx of packages,” said Brandon Leffler, owner of The UPS Store in Cape Girardeau.

UPS driver Teddy May and wife Jill May, a driver helper, load packages into a truck Monday outside the UPS Store in Cape Girardeau. Teddy May said UPS allowed drivers' household members to work as helpers because of COVID-19.
UPS driver Teddy May and wife Jill May, a driver helper, load packages into a truck Monday outside the UPS Store in Cape Girardeau. Teddy May said UPS allowed drivers' household members to work as helpers because of COVID-19.Sarah Yenesel
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Consulting company Accenture said 75% of consumers will do at least some of their holiday shopping online this year — up 65% from last year — and 43% plan to do so exclusively.

“I definitely recommend people getting here earlier to ship packages,” Leffler said. “At least two weeks ahead of Christmas.”

He stressed in contrast to every other year, there won’t be promised deadlines this year.

“It’s not guaranteed that your packages arrive on a certain date anymore — we can’t guarantee delivery timeframe,” he said.

Buyers also need to be aware of “porch pirates” this time of year. To prevent thieves from stealing packages delivered to your home, consider having packages delivered to work or to a friend or relative who will be home. If the packages need to be delivered to your home, Leffler recommended using the option of requiring a signature for delivery, or getting packages sent to a local UPS Store where they can be picked up.

The deadline for ground shipping is Dec. 15 for UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy