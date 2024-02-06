Package delivery companies prepare for 'shipageddon'

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s expected more families will hold virtual celebrations this year instead of gathering in large groups to celebrate the holidays. And with fewer in-person gatherings, delivery services are preparing for what some are calling “shipageddon” — or Ship-a-thon, to use FedEx’s terminology.
Online shopping surged in 2020 entering the start of the holiday season. Add in gift-buying, and local package delivery services are bracing for a hectic few weeks.
In a news release, UPS announced plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees to support the anticipated increase in package volume that will continue through January.
According to FedEx’s website, the company expects to add more than 70,000 positions.
“We definitely have more staff on board to help with the influx of packages,” said Brandon Leffler, owner of The UPS Store in Cape Girardeau.
Consulting company Accenture said 75% of consumers will do at least some of their holiday shopping online this year — up 65% from last year — and 43% plan to do so exclusively.
“I definitely recommend people getting here earlier to ship packages,” Leffler said. “At least two weeks ahead of Christmas.”
He stressed in contrast to every other year, there won’t be promised deadlines this year.
“It’s not guaranteed that your packages arrive on a certain date anymore — we can’t guarantee delivery timeframe,” he said.
Buyers also need to be aware of “porch pirates” this time of year. To prevent thieves from stealing packages delivered to your home, consider having packages delivered to work or to a friend or relative who will be home. If the packages need to be delivered to your home, Leffler recommended using the option of requiring a signature for delivery, or getting packages sent to a local UPS Store where they can be picked up.
The deadline for ground shipping is Dec. 15 for UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.