NewsSeptember 15, 2017

Owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville to open new culinary concept in Cape

As the fourth anniversary nears for Perryville, Missouri, restaurant Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, the owner has announced a new culinary venture coming to Cape Girardeau next year. Mary Jane Burgers & Brew owner Carisa Stark said Thursday her organization plans to turn Courtesy Cleaners, 1107 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, into Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse. The proposed restaurant will be something new, she said. ...

Tyler Graef
Carisa Stark, co-owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville, Missouri, poses for a photo in April 2015.
Carisa Stark, co-owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville, Missouri, poses for a photo in April 2015.Southeast Missourian file

As the fourth anniversary nears for Perryville, Missouri, restaurant Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, the owner has announced a new culinary venture coming to Cape Girardeau next year.

Mary Jane Burgers & Brew owner Carisa Stark said Thursday her organization plans to turn Courtesy Cleaners, 1107 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, into Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse.

The proposed restaurant will be something new, she said.

Courtesy Cleaners, 1107 Broadway, is seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
Courtesy Cleaners, 1107 Broadway, is seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

“We definitely did not want to duplicate Mary Jane Burgers & Brew,” she said.

“I don’t believe in duplicating the idea, since we’re a destination restaurant, and we definitely need the Cape Girardeau traffic. ... We have a huge customer following in Cape Girardeau, and they’re part of who Mary Jane Burgers & Brew is here in Perryville. We’re pulling from an 80-mile radius.”

Instead, she said the new eatery will focus on bourbon offerings and specialty smoked meats.

“I was approached by two businessmen in Cape Girardeau, and we decided to partner up together,” she said.

Her partners, she said, are Chris Marchi and Nathan Turley, the latter of whom owns Courtesy Cleaners.

It’s not the first time the team behind Mary Jane Burgers & Brew has branched out, she said.

Jackson Street BrewCo, also in Perryville, offers a similar vibe to Mary Jane’s while offering wood-fired pizza ovens and microbrews.

Mary Jane Burgers & Brew’s fourth anniversary is Oct. 8.

Stark said she expects the Cape Girardeau project to open next year.

“We’ll be recreating our electric ambience, recreating locally sourced food, recreating our excellent service,” she said. “It will just be a new concept.”

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

1107 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

102 N. Jackson St., Perryville, Mo.

106 N. Jackson St., Perryville, Mo.

Local News
