Overnight striping to begin in area cities

The Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District will kick off nighttime road striping operations in Southeast Missouri cities and towns in mid-July. State routes in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter will be re-striped, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to help reduce the impact on traffic. Striping will begin July 18 and should be completed in about three weeks.

MoDOT asks drivers who come upon slow-moving caravans of trucks to slow down and use caution. Striping trains consist of three to five vehicles and can stretch over one-half mile while moving 8 to 12 mph, the release says. Rain or very damp conditions will cancel or cut short striping work.

MoDOT offers drivers the following safety tips: