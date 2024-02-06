Overnight striping to begin in area cities

The Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District will kick off nighttime road striping operations in Southeast Missouri cities and towns in mid-July. State routes in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter will be re-striped, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to help reduce the impact on traffic. Striping will begin July 18 and should be completed in about three weeks.
MoDOT asks drivers who come upon slow-moving caravans of trucks to slow down and use caution. Striping trains consist of three to five vehicles and can stretch over one-half mile while moving 8 to 12 mph, the release says. Rain or very damp conditions will cancel or cut short striping work.
MoDOT offers drivers the following safety tips:
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
