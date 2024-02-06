Scott County Sheriff's Office investigators are trying to find out how illicit drugs are entering the Scott County Jail after a suspected overdose left an inmate hospitalized last week.

The incident occurred at the same facility where three jailers were hospitalized last September after being exposed to another illicit drug, fentanyl.

Chief deputy Ryan Dennis of the Scott County Sheriff's Department told the Southeast Missourian in a phone interview Thursday the investigation into last week's incident is ongoing, but investigators have learned methamphetamine may have been what caused the seizures sending inmate A'Dante Blackmon to the hospital last Thursday.

"I can tell you it's not been confirmed, but we have heard that, too, and we are investigating at this time those allegations," he said.

Dennis said Blackmon was found having seizures and was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center but said no drugs were found on the inmate or near where he was found.

Blackmon's mother, Lezley Ellis, of Sikeston told the Southeast Missourian methamphetamine was what caused her son's overdose.

Dennis said inmates are thoroughly searched upon entering the jail by officers who watch inmates undress before screening their clothes and person for drugs and other contraband.

"I mean, I'm not gonna lie, there's several options they could have got it by [the screening officers,]" Dennis said. "They could have hid it on their person if you know what I mean, hid it in their person ... (or) to be honest with you, I'm not gonna lie, we're gonna investigate, but we could also have a dirty employee that's bringing it in. That's what we're investigating. We're trying to figure it out ourselves."

Dennis said the sheriff's department has not requested the investigation be conducted by an outside agency, but said the day after Blackmon was hospitalized, the department had one of the Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 units conduct a "shakedown" of the entire jail facility. No drugs were found during that sweep, Dennis said.