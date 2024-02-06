Over 5,300 more coronavirus cases reported in Missouri over weekend

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's health department reported more than 5,300 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, along with a positivity rate that remains alarmingly high.

The dashboard for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showed 185,535 COVID-19 cases, a rise of 5,335 from Friday. The death toll for the pandemic has topped 3,000. The dashboard shows 3,026 deaths; 82 over the past seven days.

Meanwhile, Missouri's positivity rate of 14% is nearly triple the benchmark set by the World Health Organization for reopening. Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to reopen in mid-June, without statewide mask or social-distancing requirements, though several local jurisdictions have implemented their own laws.