Over 200 nursing home residents attend 36th annual Golden Age Games

The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau was brimming with bright colors, props, dancing and applause during the 36th annual Golden Age Games on Friday.
Over 200 residents from 15 nursing homes throughout Missouri participated in a parade and friendly competitions alongside family members and staff.
Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) director of education Michelle Walters said she collaborates with all of the state districts in executing events including but not limited to Golden Age Games.
"We're very lucky," she said, adding some of the care facilities in Southeast Missouri do a lot of the footwork leading up to the event. "They coordinate it all; I don't even want to take credit."
Each year has a theme, she said. But this year's theme was "choose your own theme."
And what sparked the event nearly 40 years ago? "They wanted to make a version of the Senior Olympics, basically," Walters said, adding it's "just not near as competitive."
"It's good for the residents; it's a fun day out," Walters said. "A lot of them, they'll run into friends from a different skilled facility. It's fun to see them run into each other and have fun with the staff. They all get to connect on a different level when they're here."
Being guided by her daughter Debbie Mehner, resident of Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau Angela Redeker -- with a granola bar in hand -- said she "loves the crowd, music and being with people."
MHCA provides an opportunity for senior citizens in long-term care facilities across the region to socialize with others while participating in a fun, friendly competition, a news release stated. MHCA member facilities are divided into seven districts; District 5 includes Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry Counties.
