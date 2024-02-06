Over 200 nursing home residents attend 36th annual Golden Age Games

The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau was brimming with bright colors, props, dancing and applause during the 36th annual Golden Age Games on Friday.

Over 200 residents from 15 nursing homes throughout Missouri participated in a parade and friendly competitions alongside family members and staff.

Nursing home residents are seen celebrating in style during the 36th Annual Golden Ages Games on Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Joshua Hartwig ~ Southeast Missourian

Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) director of education Michelle Walters said she collaborates with all of the state districts in executing events including but not limited to Golden Age Games.

"We're very lucky," she said, adding some of the care facilities in Southeast Missouri do a lot of the footwork leading up to the event. "They coordinate it all; I don't even want to take credit."

Each year has a theme, she said. But this year's theme was "choose your own theme."