Scott County Presiding Commissioner and longtime Democrat Jamie Burger, who lost his re-election bid in November, plans to run for a state House seat in 2020 as a Republican.

Burger said he will seek the District 148 state representative seat now held by Republican Holly Rehder, who will not be able to run in 2020 because of term limits.

The House district encompasses parts of Scott and Mississippi counties.

Burger said he is switching parties because "I think my views more align with the Republican Party." He said, "I have always prided myself as being a fiscally conservative guy."

The Benton, Missouri, resident said he "always wanted to run" for state representative.

"This (losing in November) gave me an opportunity to switch parties and run," Burger said, adding he came close to switching parties this year when he ran for another term as presiding commissioner.

"I am excited about running in 2020," he said.

Burger said he has received 150 to 200 calls and messages from Republicans "asking me to run" for the House seat.

Some GOP leaders in the Scott County Courthouse on election night were among those urging me to change parties and seek the House seat, Burger said.

Burger has served 18 years on the county commission, including the last 12 years as presiding commissioner. Monday will mark his last day in office.

He said he was concerned the November election would be close, but "I wasn't really prepared to lose."

Republican Jim Glueck, a mechanic and farmer from Kelso, Missouri, defeated Burger by 362 votes out of 14,176 votes cast.

Glueck was one of four GOP challengers who ousted Democratic incumbents in the November general election in Scott County.

The outcome in all four races demonstrates Scott County voters increasingly are casting GOP ballots, he said.