Scott County Presiding Commissioner and longtime Democrat Jamie Burger, who lost his re-election bid in November, plans to run for a state House seat in 2020 as a Republican.
Burger said he will seek the District 148 state representative seat now held by Republican Holly Rehder, who will not be able to run in 2020 because of term limits.
The House district encompasses parts of Scott and Mississippi counties.
Burger said he is switching parties because "I think my views more align with the Republican Party." He said, "I have always prided myself as being a fiscally conservative guy."
The Benton, Missouri, resident said he "always wanted to run" for state representative.
"This (losing in November) gave me an opportunity to switch parties and run," Burger said, adding he came close to switching parties this year when he ran for another term as presiding commissioner.
"I am excited about running in 2020," he said.
Burger said he has received 150 to 200 calls and messages from Republicans "asking me to run" for the House seat.
Some GOP leaders in the Scott County Courthouse on election night were among those urging me to change parties and seek the House seat, Burger said.
Burger has served 18 years on the county commission, including the last 12 years as presiding commissioner. Monday will mark his last day in office.
He said he was concerned the November election would be close, but "I wasn't really prepared to lose."
Republican Jim Glueck, a mechanic and farmer from Kelso, Missouri, defeated Burger by 362 votes out of 14,176 votes cast.
Glueck was one of four GOP challengers who ousted Democratic incumbents in the November general election in Scott County.
The outcome in all four races demonstrates Scott County voters increasingly are casting GOP ballots, he said.
Scott County voters for many years have favored Republican candidates for state and federal office. But until November, Democratic candidates routinely won races for county offices.
Burger said Election Day showed "the trend is moving toward Republicans."
He said he is proud of his time on the county commission.
Among the commission's accomplishments, he said, were major renovations to the county courthouse, and creation of a new county drainage district and a new water supply district.
The courthouse underwent renovations in 2003, including work on the building's elevator, roof, electrical system, heating systems and cooling systems.
Burger said the old roof leaked. "It was a wonder the building didn't fall in," he said.
Inside, changes were made to the offices. "We created vestibules inside each office," Burger said, explaining that those changes improved safety for both employees and the public.
The renovations did not eliminate the old-style architecture of the courthouse, which opened in 1914. "I think it is so nostalgic when you walk in there. It is a beautiful building," Burger said.
During his 18 years on the commission, county government finances have improved significantly.
Burger remembered times when "we couldn't pay our bills all the time."
The county government now has $1 million in reserve and close to $1 million in its general revenue account, he said.
Burger has served on the commission while also being employed at the Buzzi Unicem USA cement plant in Cape Girardeau, a job he has held for more than three decades.
