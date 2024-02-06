All sections
NewsJune 23, 2023

Outer Road 55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs; Highway 72 in Jackson impacted for light installation

Outer Road 55 in Scott County -- from U.S. 62 to the end of state maintenance near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 27...

Southeast Missourian

Outer Road 55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs

Outer Road 55 in Scott County -- from U.S. 62 to the end of state maintenance near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 27.

Highway 72 in Jackson impacted for light installation

Highway 72 in Jackson will have a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews work on the shoulder to install roadside lighting, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Installation is scheduled at the following locations and dates:

  • East Lane to Daisy Avenue, Monday, June 26, through Monday, July 3;
  • West Main Street to Missouri Street, Monday, July 3, through Tuesday, July 11; and
  • Michael Anna Street to Daisy Avenue, Monday, July 10, through Monday, July 17.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
