Outer Road 55 in Scott County closed for pavement repairs Outer Road 55 -- Sandywood Lane -- in Scott County from Route H to the end of Sandywood Lane will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of rock and oil. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, from June 13 through 16...