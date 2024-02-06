All sections
May 27, 2022

Outer Road 55 in Scott County closed for pavement repairs

Outer Road 55 -- Sandywood Lane -- in Scott County from Route H to the end of Sandywood Lane will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of rock and oil. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, from June 13 through 16...

Outer Road 55 -- Sandywood Lane -- in Scott County from Route H to the end of Sandywood Lane will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of rock and oil. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, from June 13 through 16.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
