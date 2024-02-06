Outer Road 55 in Scott City reduced for pavement work

Outer Road 55 in Scott City, between County Road 311 and County Road 312, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work began Monday and will be completed by 4 p.m. Friday. The work zone will be in place 24 hours a day, the release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
