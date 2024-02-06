All sections
NewsMarch 30, 2020
Outdoor confessions at St. Mary's
The Rev. Allan Saunders, pastor at St. Mary's Cathedral, meets with Jordan Huff of Cape Girardeau while hearing confessions Saturday outside St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau. ...
Jacob Wiegand
The Rev. Allan Saunders, pastor at St. Mary's Cathedral, meets with Jordan Huff of Cape Girardeau while hearing confessions Saturday outside St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau. Saunders, who was scheduled to be available to hear confessions from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., said it was the normal time for the activity, but the first time doing so outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We can't have churches open so we figure we can do social distancing outside," Saunders said.
Jacob Wiegand
Local News

