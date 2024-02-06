Outdoor concerts to begin soon in Cape, Jackson parks

Editor's Note: This story has been updated.

The cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson are set to strike up the bands for summertime in less than a week, offering free outdoor musical performances with appearances by local and nationally touring musicians.

Cape Municipal Band Summer Concert Series

The Summer Concert Series begins with the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band and will kick off Wednesday at Capaha Park’s Dan Cotner Amphitheater.

The concerts continue every Wednesday through July.

City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones said the performances attract nearly 100 people each night, depending on weather.

The series is rain or shine, she said.

“I think it’s a wonderful tradition that we have a municipal band that offers free concerts,” she said. “It’s for everybody, but a lot of the older population really like coming out and enjoying the evening.”

Cape Girardeau Municipal Band is made up of musicians, college students and college professors — nearly 45 members — from the community.

Last year, Municipal Band member Jerry Ford said the band built the structure that houses each concert. In 1957, it was known as the Schuchert Cornet Band.

But when the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band moved from what is now Ivers Square in 1957, he said artisans were called in and companies were contacted in order to donate the needed materials for the structure.

Ford said the city donated the location and currently maintains it. The municipal bandshell was renamed in July 2015 to Dan Cotner Amphitheater in honor of Dan Cotner’s devotion to the band. Cotner joined the band in 1940.