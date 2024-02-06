Outdoor amphitheater, visitors center planned for Old McKendree Chapel

The area surrounding Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson looks a lot different now from when Mary Harriet Talbut rode to the chapel on a bike as a young Girl Scout.

Interstate 55 now runs through its once rural landscape. A brand new subdivision stands directly west of the chapel's historic land.

The site of the Old McKendree Chapel will gain some changes of its own.

According to Talbut, president of the board running Old McKendree, changes are underway to make the site of Old McKendree Chapel more accessible and welcoming to tourists.

"Our 200th anniversary was in 2019, so we took a hard look," Talbut said. She explained part of the reason for upgrades with a quote from "Shawshank Redemption."

"It's like the movie says, " Talbut said. "You either 'get busy living or get busy dying.'"

An extensive master plan for McKendree Chapel includes the addition of an outdoor amphitheater, visitor center, trails, picnic areas and more.

The improvements are some of the most sweeping changes the land has seen since Methodist carpenters first erected the structure in 1819, according to Adelaide Parsons.

Parsons is the chairwoman of a campaign committee to finance the renovations. Old McKendree Chapel is the oldest Protestant church still standing west of the Mississippi River, she said.

Tony Limbaugh, left, and Ron Fluegge of Fronabarger Concreters pack down a foundation for stairs at Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. The stairs, designed in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, are one of several projects planned for the historic Old McKendree Chapel. Monica Obradovic

Work began shortly after the chapel's 200th anniversary. All improvements are in an effort to not only preserve the chapel, but to further share its history.

"We realized (the chapel) was the best-kept secret in Southeast Missouri," Parsons said. "Even some Methodists don't know about it, and we needed to do outreach and have people recognize the value of this ground and sacred space."

The $1 million to 1.5 million project will be financed entirely on donations, according to Talbut. So far, a campaign has raised nearly $350,000, she said.

Improvements will roll out in three phases.

The first involves replacing a protective metal canopy over the chapel's roof and adding handicapped-accessible steps to the chapel's entrance. Retaining walls installed behind the adjacent William Williams cabin near Old McKendree Chapel will eventually house a butterfly garden.