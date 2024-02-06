Out of the Darkness event to be held Sunday

September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and the Cape Girardeau Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention this weekend aims to raise both funds and awareness.

The event is in its 10th year in 2020, said co-organizer Laura Matlock-Hill.

"Normally it's a walk but this year it's not," Matlock-Hill said. "We're calling it the Out of the Darkness Experience."

In 2011, Matlock-Hill lost her brother to suicide. That ignited something in her, she said, to try to prevent this happening again.

After some online research, she had found the American Foundation for Suicide Prevetion and the community walks that organization sponsors.

"I wanted to find one in my area, but I didn't, so I started it," she said.

The first year, she figured on maybe 50 people participating, and 150 people showed up, and the event has grown every year since, she said.

"That's good, but also puts a perspective on this, that so many people have dealt with this," Matlock-Hill said.

The past couple of years, Amber Stepp has taken the planning over, Matlock-Hill said.

Last year, more than 800 registered participants were involved, she said.

All told, the event has brought in more than $200,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"There is still such a stigma when it comes to suicide," Matlock-Hill said. "I feel these events really shed a light on that, and help people realize that this is a major problem. It's so important to get the word out so people realize this is a problem, and that there are resources. People can ask for help."

Every year, the goal is to raise awareness, she added. "Funds are important too, but mainly, it's about awareness."

Half of the event's proceeds will go toward national-level research and education, Matlock-Hill said, and the other half is for local programs aimed at prevention and providing resources.

"Here in Cape, we don't have a lot of programs," she noted. That means what resources are available have waiting lists, and that can be frustrating for people seeking help.

Construction on Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital began in late 2019, and that will be beneficial, Matlock-Hill said, but in the meantime, it's important to help get the word out about suicide prevention resources that are available.

This year's fundraising goal is $35,000, according to a Facebook post, and this will help bring more education, healing, awareness and advocacy efforts to the region.

Participants can register online to be in the virtual walk, and volunteers will be in Cape County Park South to hand out AFSP resource supplies, online auction items, take donations and sell items. The park will be a drive-up event -- no need for participants to exit their vehicles.