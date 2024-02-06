All sections
September 12, 2019
Out of the Darkness Community Walk, balloon release to honor National Suicide Awareness Week
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Katrina Holston (left) and Steven Chapman (right) pose for a photo in September 2018.
Katrina Holston (left) and Steven Chapman (right) pose for a photo in September 2018.Submitted photo

Steven Chapman of Marble Hill, Missouri, 17, died by suicide in December, which prompted his mother, Katrina Holston, to take a stand this year with the local chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk — with a goal of $35,000 — is set for noon on Sept. 22 at Cape County Park North.

Chapman's dedication to his friends is why Holston said she wanted to join the organization and help raise money.

"I don't want to see anybody else go through something like this," she said through tears Wednesday. "It's very hurtful and a lot of strain on the family. If anybody in the world needs someone to talk to, I want to be that person to help save somebody."

Holston said Chapman "had his whole life ahead of him," adding, she just wants to be able to help other people. "Especially to help save children, kids his age," she said.

Two days before Chapman died, she said one of his friends had talked with him about suicide, "and he went straight to them." "He said, 'Mom I have to go help them; I can't leave them hangin','" Holston said.

Even though Chapman was "going through his own thing" at the time, he was still there helping other people, she said. Holston said she feels as though she's helping someone by participating in the walk, adding, "There's part of Steven still here with me."

Holston serves as team captain to one of more than 25 teams arranged to participate in the walk.

"I'll probably have to register the day of the walk, because there are just so many people that want to walk with me [and] with Steven," she said.

Event chair and Southeast Missouri chapter director Amber Hinkle said the event began nine years ago with 150 in attendance. Hinkle said she expects 800 or more this year.

Holston said she and her "Team Steven" raised $500 for the cause during a community bike ride in August. And after the walk, Holston doesn't plan to stop raising funds — and awareness — for the cause. "I've got a lot of ideas," she said.

Hinkle said she feels like the topic of suicide is "more out in the open" for those wishing to have a conversation.

A recent story in the Arrow, Southeast Missouri State's student newspaper, reported more students than last year are using the university's counseling services. But with the sudden influx, those students are being placed on a waiting list.

"I believe it's because the way society views mental health has changed," director of counseling and disability services Janice Bunch told the Arrow. "The stigma is lower to get support for mental health needs."

Southeast's free counseling services are assisting 65 new students, resulting in a near 300% growth from August 2018.

A dove-shaped eco-friendly balloon release to promote suicide prevention and awareness is set for noon on Friday on the steps of Academic Hall, according to the university.

More than 47,000 Americans died by suicide in 2017, according to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's website. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Crisis Text Line Services are also available by texting HOME to 741741.

Local News
