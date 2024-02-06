Steven Chapman of Marble Hill, Missouri, 17, died by suicide in December, which prompted his mother, Katrina Holston, to take a stand this year with the local chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk — with a goal of $35,000 — is set for noon on Sept. 22 at Cape County Park North.

Chapman's dedication to his friends is why Holston said she wanted to join the organization and help raise money.

"I don't want to see anybody else go through something like this," she said through tears Wednesday. "It's very hurtful and a lot of strain on the family. If anybody in the world needs someone to talk to, I want to be that person to help save somebody."

Holston said Chapman "had his whole life ahead of him," adding, she just wants to be able to help other people. "Especially to help save children, kids his age," she said.

Two days before Chapman died, she said one of his friends had talked with him about suicide, "and he went straight to them." "He said, 'Mom I have to go help them; I can't leave them hangin','" Holston said.

Even though Chapman was "going through his own thing" at the time, he was still there helping other people, she said. Holston said she feels as though she's helping someone by participating in the walk, adding, "There's part of Steven still here with me."

Holston serves as team captain to one of more than 25 teams arranged to participate in the walk.