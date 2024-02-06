"To give unto them beauty for ashes."
--Isaiah 61:3.
In the wee hours of the morning of Oct. 4, a blaze lit up the darkness that had enveloped Adult & Team Challenge Mid-America campus. Staff and students witnessed a fire engulfing the campus' academic building.
"Yes, we lost a building that night, but we lost no one, and this ministry is still strong," said James Bolin, who is in his 10th year guiding the long-term, faith-based drug and alcohol treatment program. "The fire destroyed the building, but it didn't destroy our hope and our dreams."
Bolin said when he arrived on the ATC campus, 303 Matc Lane, after receiving a call from the campus maintenance supervisor, the academic building was fully engulfed. He looks back at that night and is thankful.
"We are thankful for the quick response by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the sheriff's department and other emergency personnel," Bolin said. "The academic building is close to our dormitories but no other building was touched by the fire."
The Adult & Teen Challenge program ministers to males, ages 17 and older, with drug, alcohol and other addictions. Bolin said there are around 140 students on campus right now for the 12-month program.
"We addressed the students that night and again later to tell them how we were proceeding. We weren't shutting down or going home," Bolin said. "How I addressed it was by suing a scripture which was so appropriate. The scripture says in Isaiah God will turn ashes into beauty."
Bolin said he made sure every one was safe pointing out "we have fire drills so all the students and staff were evacuated into their designated areas." He also ascertained if the rest of the campus was at risk.
God was looking after things as the wind was "blowing in our favor," Bolin said. He also dealt with the logistics with the fire chief, emergency personnel while assigned staff looked after the students.
Bolin said the program did not allow the fire to discourage, hinder or defeat. There was a plan in place through the insurance companies, the community's efforts and donor where within a few days and a few week "we were able to obtain temporary classrooms.
Students returned to classes the day after the fire but just in different locations on campus such as the cafeteria and gymnasium. Bolin said the academic program was at 100 percent what it was before the fire with all the technical capabilities.
"Everything has a reason. This ministry is successful because of the power of the Lord Jesus Christ and through him the addict is set free and lives are restored. We focus on three things here -- academics, vocational training and our spiritual program," Bolin said. "Our students witnessed a community -- emergency personnel, law enforcement and staff -- coming together because of the fire. Even in the midst of it the students saw something, maybe none of them had seen so it brought a calmness to them on how things were playing out."
Bolin said there were concerns and questions among the students. He said he thought students were watching to see how the staff members were reacting and what's next?
"I knew we were going to be OK from the moment I arrived. Coming out of this fire we're going to have a better academic program than we had before it -- better building and better program -- not less," Bolin said.
"That built their (the students) faith and encouraged them. We showed the students how to adapt when adversity comes and how not to fall apart when life happens," Bolin said. "We emphasize on putting God first and turning your life over to him. Faith in God helps you defeat or control the storm and not the other way around."
Bolin said students and staff members were thankful for everyone who responded the night of the fire but also the great response since. He said ATC has received help from the community, prayer support and financial support which will help it move forward.
Moving forward through adversities of life with faith in themselves, others and in God is what students at Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America learn on a daily basis. Bolin said students are prepared to move forward with their lives after graduating with the help of academics, vocational training and spiritual enlightenment.
"We're thankful to the Cape Girardeau community because the area is so supportive of this ministry. I so appreciated the community more than people know and we love this community," Bolin said. "We are so blessed."
Plans to build a new academic building on the same location on campus are proceeding.
