"To give unto them beauty for ashes."

--Isaiah 61:3.

In the wee hours of the morning of Oct. 4, a blaze lit up the darkness that had enveloped Adult & Team Challenge Mid-America campus. Staff and students witnessed a fire engulfing the campus' academic building.

"Yes, we lost a building that night, but we lost no one, and this ministry is still strong," said James Bolin, who is in his 10th year guiding the long-term, faith-based drug and alcohol treatment program. "The fire destroyed the building, but it didn't destroy our hope and our dreams."

Bolin said when he arrived on the ATC campus, 303 Matc Lane, after receiving a call from the campus maintenance supervisor, the academic building was fully engulfed. He looks back at that night and is thankful.

Standing in front of the old academic building on the Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America campus is James Bolin, executive director of the faith-based, long-term residential addiction program. A fire gutted the building in early October on the campus, but since the event the program has been working to secure funding to build a new learning center on the same campus location. Jocelyn Sheets

"We are thankful for the quick response by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the sheriff's department and other emergency personnel," Bolin said. "The academic building is close to our dormitories but no other building was touched by the fire."

The Adult & Teen Challenge program ministers to males, ages 17 and older, with drug, alcohol and other addictions. Bolin said there are around 140 students on campus right now for the 12-month program.

"We addressed the students that night and again later to tell them how we were proceeding. We weren't shutting down or going home," Bolin said. "How I addressed it was by suing a scripture which was so appropriate. The scripture says in Isaiah God will turn ashes into beauty."

Bolin said he made sure every one was safe pointing out "we have fire drills so all the students and staff were evacuated into their designated areas." He also ascertained if the rest of the campus was at risk.

God was looking after things as the wind was "blowing in our favor," Bolin said. He also dealt with the logistics with the fire chief, emergency personnel while assigned staff looked after the students.