NewsFebruary 20, 2019

Out and about Tuesday in Cape

Maybry Shaver, 9, of Cape Girardeau has her face painted by Julliet Carvallo of Sarasota, Florida, and originally of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday before the start of the Garden Bros Circus at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Phyllis Wescoat of New Madrid, Missouri, takes a ride on a camel with her great-grandson Drake Hayes, 2, of New Madrid on Tuesday before the start of the Garden Bros Circus at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Before the show, attendees had the chance to ride camels and ponies, as well as get their faces painted.
Phyllis Wescoat of New Madrid, Missouri, takes a ride on a camel with her great-grandson Drake Hayes, 2, of New Madrid on Tuesday before the start of the Garden Bros Circus at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Before the show, attendees had the chance to ride camels and ponies, as well as get their faces painted.Jacob Wiegand
Local News

