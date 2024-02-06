Ouster of Miner police chief upheld by Scott County judge

A judge has upheld the impeachment and ouster of the former, elected police chief of Miner, Missouri.

Christopher Griggs had gone to court in an effort to get his job back after the Scott County city's board of aldermen impeached him at the conclusion of a three-hour hearing in March.

Board members impeached Griggs for failing to work 40-hour weeks and be on call at all times, and improperly terminating a part-time dispatcher after she was rehired by the board.

Griggs' attorney, James McClellan, filed a petition for judicial review in Scott County Circuit Court.

McClellan wrote in the petition that "the impeachment proceedings were unlawful and illegal."

He alleged Griggs was denied his constitutional rights, including those of due process and equal protection.

But Judge Stephen Mitchell, in a 19-page ruling on Wednesday, wrote that the decision to impeach Griggs "was supported by competent and substantial evidence."

The judge found that Griggs' constitutional rights were not violated.

State law allows for aldermen to remove an elected officer of a fourth-class city by a two-thirds vote of the board. In Griggs' case, the aldermen voted unanimously to impeach Griggs.