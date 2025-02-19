Our opinion: Implement security measures before a problem arises

Isaac Newton thirdly decreed that regarding motion, an action invariably pairs with an equal and opposite action.
Cape Girardeau officials are sampling that scientific law, with the weight of a potentially dangerous situation pushing them to take precautionary measures going forward.
A recent brouhaha during a Reebok Basketball Tournament Series event at the SportsPlex resulted in one man’s arrest for terroristic threatening, but the whole thing — which began with two teams playing against each other — could have gotten way out of hand — and has in similar sporting events elsewhere around the country.
Over the past few years, we’ve seen a worrisome trend locally, and news from other parts of the nation support the idea that too many people are one harsh word, one sideways glance away from violence. And the thing is, personal issues that used to result in a black eye or a bloody nose now tend to end in gunfire and trips to a nearby hospital. Or worse.
So, Mayor Stacy Kinder announced several prudent security enhancements for large public events at municipal facilities:
• metal detectors as necessary
• increased police presence
• required security personnel, paid for by the organizer
Kinder also pledged to ramp up security hardware at the Sportsplex — more cameras, door alarms and door locks — to better control crowds and review procedures for handing security threats.
Having more police on hand when large crowds are present makes sense. Requiring the sponsors of crowded events to deploy security personnel is another smart idea, as is making the Sportsplex and its staff more prepared for an emergency situation.
Thing is, not every group event requires these extra security layers. It's unlikely there will be a problem at the early morning Osage Centre workout sessions, for example. Municipal officials should use good judgment on what events warrant more scrutiny.
We’ve been fortunate in this area that a gunman hasn’t targeted those at a large public event. Our luck could run out at any moment. So, enhancing security at Cape’s municipal public facilities, within reasonable boundaries, is the prudent thing to do.
We encourage anyone who hosts events that concentrate people in a confined area to consider appropriate security before an unspeakable action compels a response.
