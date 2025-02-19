Our opinion: Implement security measures before a problem arises

Isaac Newton thirdly decreed that regarding motion, an action invariably pairs with an equal and opposite action.

Cape Girardeau officials are sampling that scientific law, with the weight of a potentially dangerous situation pushing them to take precautionary measures going forward.

A recent brouhaha during a Reebok Basketball Tournament Series event at the SportsPlex resulted in one man’s arrest for terroristic threatening, but the whole thing — which began with two teams playing against each other — could have gotten way out of hand — and has in similar sporting events elsewhere around the country.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a worrisome trend locally, and news from other parts of the nation support the idea that too many people are one harsh word, one sideways glance away from violence. And the thing is, personal issues that used to result in a black eye or a bloody nose now tend to end in gunfire and trips to a nearby hospital. Or worse.

So, Mayor Stacy Kinder announced several prudent security enhancements for large public events at municipal facilities:

• metal detectors as necessary