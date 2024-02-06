All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 1, 2022

OTC announces open house in Cape Girardeau

Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House is from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28 -- a week later than originally scheduled. OTC's Economic Vitality Committee will host the event, showcasing a number of vacant buildings within Cape Girardeau's OTC district...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Blake Lingle, right, chairman of Old Town Cape's Economic Vitality Committee, has announced OTC's Commercial Property Open House will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28. Mike Dudek, Scott City administrator, is also in this Oct. 21 photo at Front Porch Rental Hall in Scott City.
Blake Lingle, right, chairman of Old Town Cape's Economic Vitality Committee, has announced OTC's Commercial Property Open House will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28. Mike Dudek, Scott City administrator, is also in this Oct. 21 photo at Front Porch Rental Hall in Scott City.Jeff Long

Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House is from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28 -- a week later than originally scheduled.

OTC's Economic Vitality Committee will host the event, showcasing a number of vacant buildings within Cape Girardeau's OTC district.

"I highly encourage anyone interested to come check out not only the available commercial properties but also the amazing downtown (Cape) is fortunate to have," said Blake Lingle, committee chairman and The Bank of Missouri commercial loan officer.

OTC executive director Liz Haynes said the original open house date of April 21 was set back because of internal reasons and to give additional time for more commercial properties to be listed on the itinerary.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Haynes said she expects a full list of available properties to view to be listed on OTC's Facebook page early next week.

Those who own commercial property downtown and wish to have it included in the open house are invited to contact Haynes at (573) 334-8085 or at lizhaynes@oldtowncape.org.

The event is free, open to the public with no registration required. Representatives with maps of properties in the open house will be present at each location to answer questions.

"This event will be beneficial for budding entrepreneurs or established business owners interested in starting, moving or expanding their businesses in downtown Cape," said OTC in a news release.

Brennon Todt, president of Todt Roofing and owner of the building on 101 William Street, talks to visitors about the property during Old Town Cape’s 2021 Downtown Cape Vacant Property Open House in Cape Girardeau.
Brennon Todt, president of Todt Roofing and owner of the building on 101 William Street, talks to visitors about the property during Old Town Cape’s 2021 Downtown Cape Vacant Property Open House in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy