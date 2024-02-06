OTC announces open house in Cape Girardeau

Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House is from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28 -- a week later than originally scheduled.
OTC's Economic Vitality Committee will host the event, showcasing a number of vacant buildings within Cape Girardeau's OTC district.
"I highly encourage anyone interested to come check out not only the available commercial properties but also the amazing downtown (Cape) is fortunate to have," said Blake Lingle, committee chairman and The Bank of Missouri commercial loan officer.
OTC executive director Liz Haynes said the original open house date of April 21 was set back because of internal reasons and to give additional time for more commercial properties to be listed on the itinerary.
Haynes said she expects a full list of available properties to view to be listed on OTC's Facebook page early next week.
Those who own commercial property downtown and wish to have it included in the open house are invited to contact Haynes at (573) 334-8085 or at lizhaynes@oldtowncape.org.
The event is free, open to the public with no registration required. Representatives with maps of properties in the open house will be present at each location to answer questions.
"This event will be beneficial for budding entrepreneurs or established business owners interested in starting, moving or expanding their businesses in downtown Cape," said OTC in a news release.
