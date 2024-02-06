OTC announces open house in Cape Girardeau

Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House is from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28 -- a week later than originally scheduled.

OTC's Economic Vitality Committee will host the event, showcasing a number of vacant buildings within Cape Girardeau's OTC district.

"I highly encourage anyone interested to come check out not only the available commercial properties but also the amazing downtown (Cape) is fortunate to have," said Blake Lingle, committee chairman and The Bank of Missouri commercial loan officer.

OTC executive director Liz Haynes said the original open house date of April 21 was set back because of internal reasons and to give additional time for more commercial properties to be listed on the itinerary.