Osage Centre to host health and wellness expo

The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

The event will feature screenings, food samplings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and more than 80 wellness vendors for guests to talk to.

Free screenings will include blood pressure, cardiovascular risks, body mass index, postural analysis, vision and hearing testing, flexibility and endurance testing, girth measurements and more.

There will be free group fitness demos and kids activities, including Shine Dance, chair yoga, karate demo, a kids activity room and a pull-up challenge.

There also will be a section for senior living.