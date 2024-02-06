All sections
March 2, 2023
Osage Centre to host health and wellness expo
The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The event will feature screenings, food samplings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and more than 80 wellness vendors for guests to talk to...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

The event will feature screenings, food samplings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and more than 80 wellness vendors for guests to talk to.

Free screenings will include blood pressure, cardiovascular risks, body mass index, postural analysis, vision and hearing testing, flexibility and endurance testing, girth measurements and more.

There will be free group fitness demos and kids activities, including Shine Dance, chair yoga, karate demo, a kids activity room and a pull-up challenge.

There also will be a section for senior living.

In addition to the vendors booths, there will be attendance prizes, T-shirts (while supplies last), and the first 200 attendees will receive a welcome bag.

Cooking demos will take place on the main stage, and will start at 10:30 a.m. with Balance Nutrition. Stack'd Meals by Stack'd Supplements will have its demo at 11:30 a.m. And A La Carte Catering by Chef Cody will wrap up the cooking demos at 12:30 p.m.

The kids activity room will have games, an obstacle course, Nerf Wars, relay races and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 1 to 2 p.m., Princess Snow White will be celebrating her birthday in the room, and guests are welcome to celebrate with her.

Group fitness demos will be going on throughout the event, starting with cardio drumming at 10:15 a.m., chair yoga at 11:15 a.m., shine dance at 1 p.m., and pound fitness at 1:45 p.m. The fitness classes are provided by Cape Parks and Recreation.

For more information about the health and wellness expo, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/healthexpo.

Local News
