Osage Centre to host annual Health and Wellness Expo in March

The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a free Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2.
The event will feature free screenings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and wellness vendors for guests to speak to.
Free screenings will include blood pressure, cardiovascular risks, fitness. flu shots, assessments, vision, girth measurements, chiropractic and more.
There will be free group fitness demos and kids activities, including but not limited to a shine dance, cardio drumming, karate demo, a kids activity room and a pull-up challenge.
In addition to the vendors booths, there will be over 100 attendance prizes, as well as free T-shirts (while supplies last).
Cooking demos will take place on the main stage, and will start at 10:30 a.m. with Balance Nutrition. Stack'd Meals by Stack'd Supplements will have its demo at 11:30 a.m. And A La Carte Catering by Chef Cody will wrap up the cooking demos at 12:30 p.m.
The kids activity room will have games, an obstacle course and other activities.
For more information about the health and wellness expo, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/healthexpo.
