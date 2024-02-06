Osage Centre to host annual Health and Wellness Expo in March

The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a free Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

The event will feature free screenings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and wellness vendors for guests to speak to.

Free screenings will include blood pressure, cardiovascular risks, fitness. flu shots, assessments, vision, girth measurements, chiropractic and more.

There will be free group fitness demos and kids activities, including but not limited to a shine dance, cardio drumming, karate demo, a kids activity room and a pull-up challenge.