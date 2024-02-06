All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 23, 2024

Osage Centre to host annual Health and Wellness Expo in March

The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a free Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2. The event will feature free screenings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and wellness vendors for guests to speak to...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will host a free Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

The event will feature free screenings, cooking demonstrations, seminars, senior living information and wellness vendors for guests to speak to.

Free screenings will include blood pressure, cardiovascular risks, fitness. flu shots, assessments, vision, girth measurements, chiropractic and more.

There will be free group fitness demos and kids activities, including but not limited to a shine dance, cardio drumming, karate demo, a kids activity room and a pull-up challenge.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In addition to the vendors booths, there will be over 100 attendance prizes, as well as free T-shirts (while supplies last).

Cooking demos will take place on the main stage, and will start at 10:30 a.m. with Balance Nutrition. Stack'd Meals by Stack'd Supplements will have its demo at 11:30 a.m. And A La Carte Catering by Chef Cody will wrap up the cooking demos at 12:30 p.m.

The kids activity room will have games, an obstacle course and other activities.

For more information about the health and wellness expo, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/healthexpo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy