Ortmann Woodcraft builds face shields

Jon Ortmann saw a need for more safety equipment for law enforcement, and wanted to help.
Ortmann, who co-owns Ortmann Woodcraft with his wife Deborah, does a lot of laser cutting with his woodworking business, he said, and knew he could make personal protective equipment, or PPE, in the form of durable, reusable face shields.
"The hardest thing is finding raw materials right now," Ortmann said. He spent two days making calls to find the materials, he said, before finding a supplier in St. Louis, and purchasing enough materials to make about 900 shields, to start.
"My goal was to provide local law enforcement with high-quality, reusable, very affordable equipment in a time of need," Ortmann said. "This is what I can do to make their life a little bit safer."
Ortmann said he spent three or four days making prototypes to get the exact size and shape he wanted.
The Jackson police department and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's department are purchasing some of these face shields from him, Ortmann said.
"I want to help those that help us," he said.
