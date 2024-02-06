All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 7, 2023

Organizations, individuals step forward to help those recovering from tornado

In the aftermath of this week's deadly tornado in Bollinger County, Missouri, local businesses and residents of Bollinger County have stepped forward to help. United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund in response to the devastating tornado that swept through the region early Wednesday morning, April 5...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

In the aftermath of this week's deadly tornado in Bollinger County, Missouri, local businesses and residents of Bollinger County have stepped forward to help.

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund in response to the devastating tornado that swept through the region early Wednesday morning, April 5.

In a news release Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director said, "United Way connects people with resources, and a tragedy like this is when our mission becomes even more critical. We encourage anyone who can help to give, with our promise that all donations will stay in Bollinger County to help these families."

Information can be found at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/boco-recovery-fund/. Donations can be made by texting "BOCO" to 26989; at The Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill, Missouri; online: at www.bit.ly/BOCOrecovery; by phone at (573) 334-9634; or by mailing a check to the UWSEMO office at 1417D, N. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Donations of non-perishable food and supplies can be dropped off at several locations in the area: Grace Fellowship, 205 Plutarch St., Marble Hill; Rhonda Massa/Twin City Pharmacy, 106 N. First St., Marble Hill; SeRenity House Floral and More, 214 Conrad St., Marble Hill; Marble Hill First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway St., Marble Hill; and Child Development Center, 502 Broadway St., Marble Hill.

GoFundme accounts have been created for Bollinger County residents who were killed or injured by the tornado.

Help available

According to social media pages, several businesses, organizations and individuals in Southeast Missouri are offering supplies, services and places to stay:

  • Bollinger County Health Center, 107 Hwy. 51 North, Marble Hill: assisting those affected with cleaning their property. Call (573) 238-2817 and request to speak with its community health worker.
  • New Salem Baptist Church, 4170 Route 51, Marble Hill: donating food and making hot meals.
  • Jay's Bar-B-Q, 105 Conrad St., Marble Hill: donating meals.
  • SeRenity House Floral and More, 214 Conrad St., Marble Hill: donated free meals and is gathering items for making care packages for those affected.
  • AJ's, 401 First St., Marble Hill: serving free food.
  • Marble Hill First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway St.: opened its family life center for anyone displaced, serving meals and distributing food and clothing.
  • The Salvation Army: donations can be made by texting "STORM" to 51555 or visiting www.salarmy.us/midwest-storms.
  • SEMO Suds Lutesville Laundromat: free clothes washing at Lutesville (802 Crown St., Building B1, Marble Hill) and Marble Hill (309 Presnell St., Suite F) locations.
  • El Tule Mexican Restaurant, 107 Presnell St., Marble Hill: serving free food and distributing gift cards.
  • Good. Coffee. Co.: giving out free coffee and deli sandwiches.
  • Birthright of Marble Hill: distributing free diapers, formula, baby items and groceries.
  • Team Jennifer Smith at Edge Realty, 2511 Independence St., Suite 100, Cape Girardeau: collecting and donating clothing, toiletries, canned food and water.
  • Family Services at Marble Hill First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway St.,: assisting with replacement food stamp benefits.
  • Woodland School District: offering meals, water and sanitation supplies.
  • Bollinger County Library, 207 Mayfield Drive, Marble Hill: snacks available and recharging spot.
  • Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center, 2919 Kage Road, Cape Girardeau: house care packages available. Also opened a soup kitchen and phone-charging spot.
  • Whippoorwill Lake: offering free cabins for those displaced. Text them at (573) 238-3995. RV pads available with water and electricity.
  • The Treehouse Salon, 108 W. Adams St., Jackson: offering free shampoos and haircuts.
  • Munchies Take-Out: delivering meals to Glen Allen.
  • Mudcat Coffee House: delivering free food to Glen Allen.
  • Cardwell Roofing LLC: offering help or extra trailers. Food, water, clothing or lodging in area hotels are available. Call (573) 318-0733.
  • East Missouri Action Agency: food and hygiene items available at First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway St., Marble Hill.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy