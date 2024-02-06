In the aftermath of this week's deadly tornado in Bollinger County, Missouri, local businesses and residents of Bollinger County have stepped forward to help.

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund in response to the devastating tornado that swept through the region early Wednesday morning, April 5.

In a news release Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director said, "United Way connects people with resources, and a tragedy like this is when our mission becomes even more critical. We encourage anyone who can help to give, with our promise that all donations will stay in Bollinger County to help these families."

Information can be found at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/boco-recovery-fund/. Donations can be made by texting "BOCO" to 26989; at The Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill, Missouri; online: at www.bit.ly/BOCOrecovery; by phone at (573) 334-9634; or by mailing a check to the UWSEMO office at 1417D, N. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.