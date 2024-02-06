In the aftermath of this week's deadly tornado in Bollinger County, Missouri, local businesses and residents of Bollinger County have stepped forward to help.
United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund in response to the devastating tornado that swept through the region early Wednesday morning, April 5.
In a news release Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director said, "United Way connects people with resources, and a tragedy like this is when our mission becomes even more critical. We encourage anyone who can help to give, with our promise that all donations will stay in Bollinger County to help these families."
Information can be found at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/boco-recovery-fund/. Donations can be made by texting "BOCO" to 26989; at The Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill, Missouri; online: at www.bit.ly/BOCOrecovery; by phone at (573) 334-9634; or by mailing a check to the UWSEMO office at 1417D, N. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Donations of non-perishable food and supplies can be dropped off at several locations in the area: Grace Fellowship, 205 Plutarch St., Marble Hill; Rhonda Massa/Twin City Pharmacy, 106 N. First St., Marble Hill; SeRenity House Floral and More, 214 Conrad St., Marble Hill; Marble Hill First Baptist Church, 502 Broadway St., Marble Hill; and Child Development Center, 502 Broadway St., Marble Hill.
GoFundme accounts have been created for Bollinger County residents who were killed or injured by the tornado.
According to social media pages, several businesses, organizations and individuals in Southeast Missouri are offering supplies, services and places to stay:
