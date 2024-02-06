Organizations advise how to stay cool this weekend

With Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas under a heat advisory, multiple organizations have offered advice on how to keep people and animals safe and cool.
The National Weather Service reports temperatures in Cape Girardeau will remain in the high 90s over the next three to five days and shows a heat index of 104 degrees for Friday, July 28.
For this reason, organizations such as Ameren Missouri, the American Red Cross and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America have issued releases offering safety tips on keeping cool along with warnings about the dangers of extreme heat.
Per the American Red Cross website, www.redcross.org, in order to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke, it is important to stay hydrated and cool. The website states an average person needs to drink about three-quarters of a gallon of water daily, but notes "everyone's needs may vary."
The Red Cross also advised spending a few hours each day in air conditioning can help prevent heat illness. The website states electric fans alone are not adequate prevention against heat-related illness and advised taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.
Ameren Missouri, in a release, offered energy savings tips customers can follow to help save money during increased air conditioner usage. The release stated the few dollars it takes to run an air conditioner doesn't compare to the value of protecting health and safety.
Ameren suggested using fans in combination with air conditioners, as well as keeping air vents clear and making sure filters are clean. The release stated closed curtains and blinds help keep rooms cooler, prevents the loss of cool air and can reduce heat gains by 33%.
www.Ameren.com/missouri offers more energy saving tips and information.
For people without air conditioning in their homes or experiencing a power outage, the Red Cross advises going to a public place, such as a library, shopping mall or a public cooling center.
Nicolette Brennan, public information manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the city's public buildings are always open as warming/cooling centers during normal business hours. She named the Osage Centre, Shawnee Park Center, the Arena Building and even Cape Girardeau City Hall as safe spaces people can go to stay cool.
Information about business hours and locations of the city's cooling centers may be found online at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
The Red Cross also warned summer heat can be dangerous to family pets, and reminds people not to leave animals in a hot vehicle, "even for a few minutes." Its website states the inside temperature of a vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees "even with the windows cracked open."
Per a release from the Red Cross, heat stroke is a common problem for animals in warmer weather.
"Dogs with short noses or snouts are especially prone to heat stroke, along with overweight pets, those with extremely thick fur coats or any pet with upper respiratory problems such as laryngeal paralysis or collapsing trachea," the release stated.
If heat stroke is suspected, the release advised cooling animals down with a water hose and taking pets to a veterinarian as soon as possible since heat stroke can lead to severe organ dysfunction and damage.
The Alzheimer's Association of America (AFA) stated in a release dementia-related illnesses can make it harder for a person to detect temperature changes, putting them at greater risk for heat stroke.
The release stated Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses can affect a person's ability to know when they are thirsty, thus making it critically important for caregivers to monitor fluid intake and encourage them to drink frequently.
The release stated signs of heat-related illness can include excessive sweating, exhaustion and sudden changes in mental status. This is for anyone, not just those affected by Alzheimer's or dementia.
"If the person is exhibiting these warning signs, such actions as resting in an air-conditioned room, applying cold compresses, and drinking fluids can all help cool the body," the release stated. "If the person faints, exhibits excessive confusion or is unconscious, call 911 immediately."
Caregivers who have questions or need additional information may contact the AFA helpline by phone at (866) 232-8484, text (646) 586-5283 or online at www.alzfdn.org.
