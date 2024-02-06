Organizations advise how to stay cool this weekend

With Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas under a heat advisory, multiple organizations have offered advice on how to keep people and animals safe and cool.

The National Weather Service reports temperatures in Cape Girardeau will remain in the high 90s over the next three to five days and shows a heat index of 104 degrees for Friday, July 28.

For this reason, organizations such as Ameren Missouri, the American Red Cross and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America have issued releases offering safety tips on keeping cool along with warnings about the dangers of extreme heat.

Per the American Red Cross website, www.redcross.org, in order to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke, it is important to stay hydrated and cool. The website states an average person needs to drink about three-quarters of a gallon of water daily, but notes "everyone's needs may vary."

The Red Cross also advised spending a few hours each day in air conditioning can help prevent heat illness. The website states electric fans alone are not adequate prevention against heat-related illness and advised taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.

Ameren Missouri, in a release, offered energy savings tips customers can follow to help save money during increased air conditioner usage. The release stated the few dollars it takes to run an air conditioner doesn't compare to the value of protecting health and safety.

Ameren suggested using fans in combination with air conditioners, as well as keeping air vents clear and making sure filters are clean. The release stated closed curtains and blinds help keep rooms cooler, prevents the loss of cool air and can reduce heat gains by 33%.

www.Ameren.com/missouri offers more energy saving tips and information.

For people without air conditioning in their homes or experiencing a power outage, the Red Cross advises going to a public place, such as a library, shopping mall or a public cooling center.

Nicolette Brennan, public information manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the city's public buildings are always open as warming/cooling centers during normal business hours. She named the Osage Centre, Shawnee Park Center, the Arena Building and even Cape Girardeau City Hall as safe spaces people can go to stay cool.