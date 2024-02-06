All sections
April 6, 2023

Organization provides free formal dresses for girls

With prom just around the corner for most high schools in the area, many girls will be looking for the perfect dress. SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, a chapter of Becca's Closet, is helping those who may not be able to afford the price of a dress. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Dakota Godwin has her picture taken in her chosen dress for prom by shop volunteer Brenda Randolph at the SEMO Prom Mothers shop at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Dakota Godwin has her picture taken in her chosen dress for prom by shop volunteer Brenda Randolph at the SEMO Prom Mothers shop at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

With prom just around the corner for most high schools in the area, many girls will be looking for the perfect dress.

SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, a chapter of Becca's Closet, is helping those who may not be able to afford the price of a dress. Becca's Closet is a national not-for-profit based in Florida named after a young girl who had started a dress drive when she was a high school freshman. After her death in 2003, her family decided to honor her memory by providing the option for those in need to get a formal dress across the United States by creating chapters of Becca's Closet. There are two chapters in Missouri — Cape Girardeau and Marshall .

Brenda Randolph, a volunteer with the Cape Girardeau chapter, said the local chapter formed in 2017 and has helped more than 1,000 girls find their formal dresses and is helping about 200 girls this season. Dresses are completely free to the girls and are donated by manufacturers such as Windsors and Birdy Grey through Becca's Closet. The girls are able to keep the dress for themselves after the event, as well. Girls are also able to donate their old dresses to the program.

"We're not like a regular thrift store. It's more upscale because we make sure the dresses are not damaged. And we make sure that they're clean," Randolph said.

Along with dresses, they have strapless bras, heels and jewelry available.

The guidelines and bylaws to get a dress require the girl has to be in school and going to a school-sponsored dance or event. The students must bring a school-issued ID, a note from the school with the school letterhead or verify the information online. Girls could potentially get three dresses a year if they decide to attend homecoming, prom and another dance, such as a winter ball, according to Randolph.

Randolph said the group is always looking for plus-size dresses as well as heels and jewelry.

To make an appointment, message the group's facebook page.

Local News
