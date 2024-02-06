Organization provides free formal dresses for girls

With prom just around the corner for most high schools in the area, many girls will be looking for the perfect dress.

SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, a chapter of Becca's Closet, is helping those who may not be able to afford the price of a dress. Becca's Closet is a national not-for-profit based in Florida named after a young girl who had started a dress drive when she was a high school freshman. After her death in 2003, her family decided to honor her memory by providing the option for those in need to get a formal dress across the United States by creating chapters of Becca's Closet. There are two chapters in Missouri — Cape Girardeau and Marshall .

Brenda Randolph, a volunteer with the Cape Girardeau chapter, said the local chapter formed in 2017 and has helped more than 1,000 girls find their formal dresses and is helping about 200 girls this season. Dresses are completely free to the girls and are donated by manufacturers such as Windsors and Birdy Grey through Becca's Closet. The girls are able to keep the dress for themselves after the event, as well. Girls are also able to donate their old dresses to the program.

"We're not like a regular thrift store. It's more upscale because we make sure the dresses are not damaged. And we make sure that they're clean," Randolph said.