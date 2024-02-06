Organization files lawsuit against Gov. Greitens over use of app

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An organization that advocates for open government is asking a judge to bar Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff from using an app that deletes messages after they're read, claiming the secretive communication violates the state's public records laws and is "a significant affront" to democratic traditions.

In a lawsuit filed last month by an attorney for the Missouri Sunshine Project, attorney Ben Sansone also is seeking the names of all staffers in the Greitens' administration that use the Confide app, which deletes text messages and prevents recipients from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshots of messages.

The lawsuit claims the use of "automatic communication destroying software by elected officials and government employees is illegal and constitutes an ongoing conspiracy to violate the Missouri Sunshine law and Missouri State and Local Records law, not to mention a significant affront to the open government and democratic traditions of Missouri and the United States," The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced in December his office will investigate the administration's use of the software.

The governor's spokesman, Parker Briden, did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request from The Associated Press for comment on the lawsuit.