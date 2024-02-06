O'Reilly Auto Parts in Cape robbed at gunpoint Thursday

Oï¿½Reilly Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau was robbed at gunpoint Thursday and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
The incident happened at 10 p.m. No one was injured.
Shortly after the confrontation, the alleged suspect, Noah L.A. Rhodes, 18, of Cape Girardeau was formally charged with first-degree felony robbery and felony armed criminal action, according to police.
A cash-only bond has been set at $100,000.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.