All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 22, 2018

O'Reilly Auto Parts in Cape robbed at gunpoint Thursday

Oï¿½Reilly Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau was robbed at gunpoint Thursday and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The incident happened at 10 p.m. No one was injured. Shortly after the confrontation, the alleged suspect, Noah L.A. Rhodes, 18, of Cape Girardeau was formally charged with first-degree felony robbery and felony armed criminal action, according to police...

Southeast Missourian

Oï¿½Reilly Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau was robbed at gunpoint Thursday and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. No one was injured.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Shortly after the confrontation, the alleged suspect, Noah L.A. Rhodes, 18, of Cape Girardeau was formally charged with first-degree felony robbery and felony armed criminal action, according to police.

A cash-only bond has been set at $100,000.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy