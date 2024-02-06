Ordinance to allow up to $500,000 for Cape Girardeau cyberattack costs

At the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday, councilmembers heard first, second and third readings of and passed an ordinance that would declare the January cyberattack on the city as an emergency.

The ordinance would authorize city manager Scott Meyer to access funds for operating and capital expenditures in response to the cyberattack of up to $500,000 from the city’s Emergency Reserve Fund for “any costs that are not recovered through the City’s insurance for recovery, remediation and future mitigation,” according to an agenda report attributed to city finance director Victor Brownlees.

“Insurance mitigated the financial impact of a cyber-attack that rendered some computer systems and files inaccessible,” the agenda report stated. “Access to Emergency Reserve Funds could enhance recovery and resiliency.”

Brownlee’s report stated the City of Cape Girardeau “lost access to data and various computer systems” on Jan. 18 and “according to a forensic audit, no customer, resident, or employee information was taken.”